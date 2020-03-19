Anchorage buses offering free rides with limited capacity
Two big changes for Anchorage public transit have been made to address coronavirus concerns: bus rides are now free, but only nine passengers will be allowed on each People Mover bus. Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s office announced the changes Wednesday, saying that free rides will limit exposure of riders at the fare box and provide an economic break in uncertain times. AnchorRIDES paratransit will also be free. The nine passenger limit on buses is to maintain social distancing, and riders are asked to only take essential trips. Officials also say the Downtown Transit Center lobby and Customer Service windows will be closed, but the Rideline can be called weekdays from 8:30 to 5:00 at 343-6543.