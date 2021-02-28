Anchorage companies, man fined for clean air violations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a man and two companies in Alaska to three years probation and a $35,000 fine for violating the Clean Air Act involving asbestos work at a shopping center more than five years ago. The work was performed at the Northern Lights Center in Anchorage, the former location of an REI store. The Anchorage Daily News reported that U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred sentenced Tae Ryung Yoon on Friday to probation, fined him $35,000 and said he owes $30,000 in restitution for medical monitoring of the four workers who claimed they were exposed to asbestos. High levels of asbestos exposure can cause lung disease or cancer.