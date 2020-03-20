Anchorage employees to work from home; assembly to allow phone attendance
Anchorage municipal employees are being directed to work from home if possible to maintain social distance in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s office made the announcement Thursday and says it’s effective through the end of the month. Berkowitz is also asking all employers in Anchorage to allow workers to do their jobs from home if possible. Meanwhile, the Anchorage Assembly chair is planning to make changes to how assembly meetings will work to avoid large gatherings. Assembly members as well as attendees will be allowed to attend or testify by phone, with the public also being allowed to submit emailed testimony. Members of the public wishing to offer remote testimony at assembly meetings should email Testimony@anchorageak.gov by 2:00 p.m. the day of meetings.