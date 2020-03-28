Anchorage hospital reports coronavirus death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage hospital is reporting a patient’s death from the coronavirus. The Alaska Native Medical Center announced the patient died Friday in the hospital. Hospital officials say the patient was seen Monday for an unrelated reason and tested positive for the virus that day. According to officials, the state laboratory reported the results on Wednesday. Officials say the patient was doing well and self-isolating at home. But on Wednesday the hospital’s emergency department was notified the patient’s condition was quickly deteriorating, and the individual was advised to return to the medical center. Officials said the patient was immediately isolated.