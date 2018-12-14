Anchorage man charged with assault in shooting of woman

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of shooting a woman at an east-side home.

Tristan Grant is charged with felony assault, weapons misconduct and violation of conditions of release in the shooting Wednesday.

Police say the woman was Grant’s girlfriend. Police say she suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday took a call of a shooting in the 200 block of east 12th Avenue. The woman had gunshot wounds to her lower body.

Detectives determined Grant had fired the shots and fled. After obtaining a warrant, they found Grant on Wednesday afternoon on Karluk Street less than a mile east of the shooting scene.

Online court documents do not list his attorney. He was scheduled for arraignment Thursday.