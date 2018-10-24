Anchorage man convicted of trying to kill police officer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 30-year-old Anchorage man has been convicted of trying to kill a police officer.

Pagopago Beefcake Lelilio was convicted Tuesday of attempted first-degree murder, felony assault and weapons misconduct for being a felon with a gun.

Lelilio was arrested on July 17, 2017.

Police investigating a gunshot saw Lelilio jump out of parked truck.

Two officers dragged him to the ground. During the struggle, Lelilio fired a shot from a .40-caliber pistol in his jacket pocket. The shot was close enough to one officer to kick dirt into his face.

As two officers pinned Lelilio’s wrist, a third shot him with a stun gun and a fourth grabbed the handgun.

Lelilio will be sentenced Feb. 21. He faces up to 99 years in prison for the attempted murder conviction.

