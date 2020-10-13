      Weather Alert

Anchorage mayor admits to inappropriate relationship

Oct 12, 2020 @ 6:34pm

By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a female reporter, three days after she made online allegations against the married Berkowitz. In a statement Berkowitz apologized to the people of Anchorage for a “major lapse” in judgment in having what he said was a consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship with TV anchorwoman Maria Athens. The acknowledgement comes at the end of three days that roiled Alaska’s largest city, a span that saw both his denial of accusations Athens made on Facebook and her arrest. It was not immediately clear what the messages involved and how long it lasted. Berkowitz declined an interview with The Associated Press.

