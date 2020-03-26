Anchorage Mayor temporarily halts paper bag fee
The fourth coronavirus-related emergency order signed by Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is putting a temporary halt to fees for the use of paper bags. The Mayor’s office says EO-04 will remain in effect throughout the coronavirus emergency declaration. The 10 cent bag fee had been attached to a plastic bag ban in an effort to encourage the use of reusable bags. Officials say since social distancing guidelines led to many businesses like restaurants quickly switching to pick-up or delivery options, using reusable bags became more of a challenge.