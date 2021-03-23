      Weather Alert

Anchorage modifies workplace mask rules for fully vaccinated

Mar 23, 2021 @ 1:31pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — People who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks at work in Anchorage when they are in their own workspace away from the public and unvaccinated colleagues, under an updated emergency order signed by the municipality’s mayor. The change took effect Tuesday. Under the order, employers would have to verify an employee’s vaccination status. Masks still are required in Anchorage in indoor public settings and at outdoor public gatherings. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider a person fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose vaccine or two weeks after receiving a one-dose vaccine.

 

