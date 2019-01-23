Anchorage plans downtown district celebrating mushing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage officials and business groups are planning to designate a section of downtown to honor the sport of dog mushing.

KTVA-TV reports the city, Greater Anchorage Inc. and the Anchorage Downtown Partnership announced plans Monday to name a stretch of Fourth Avenue the Anchorage Mushing District.

The project would include installing signs, banners, plaques and a steel truss arch marking the ceremonial start of the 1,000-mile (1,610 kilometer) Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Officials plan to raise money for the project in part through sponsored bronze dog paws and profiles that will placed on the sidewalk.

Greater Anchorage Executive Director John McCleary says the area will serve as a tourist destination, introducing summer visitors of the city to mushing.

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Alaska governor proposes bills aimed at addressing crime Alaska man, son sentenced in bear killings case 2 Anchorage schools to remain closed for 2019-2020 year Prosecutor declines to file charges in Anchorage shooting The Latest: House Republicans laud public safety focus Unorganized Alaska House throws hitch in State of State plan
Comments