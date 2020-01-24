Anchorage police arrest suspect in credit union robbery
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 30-year-old man suspected of robbing an Anchorage credit union was arrested hours later at a store. Anchorage police say Pierce Cottingham was taken into custody on suspicion of robbing a branch of Alaska USA Federal Credit Union on east Northern Lights Boulevard. Police on Wednesday afternoon took a call that a man had handed a teller a note demanding money and had left with cash. No weapons were displayed. Police released photos of the suspect and identified him as Cottingham. A witness Wednesday night spotted Cottingham at the Fred Meyer store and police arrested him. Online court documents do not list his attorney.