Anchorage police, fire remain mostly white despite efforts

Jun 19, 2020 @ 5:23pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — New figures show employees of the Anchorage police and fire departments remain disproportionately white in comparison with the city’s population despite efforts leaders say they have made to improve diversity. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported data released by Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s administration show the city’s population is 64% white, while the police department is 79% white and the fire department is 88% white. Berkowitz and Police Chief Justin Doll say the police department needs help from various groups to improve diversity by encouraging applications. Anchorage Fire Chief Chief Jodie Hettrick says her department plans to launch a recruiting effort.

