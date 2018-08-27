Anchorage police identify pedestrian killed in weekend crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have released the name of a pedestrian killed in a weekend traffic accident.

Police say 58-year-old Gerald Turner Jr. died as he tried to cross the Seward Highway in midtown Anchorage near Fireweed Lane.

Anchorage police responded to the crash at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Turner was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The female SUV driver was not injured.

