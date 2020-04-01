Anchorage police looking for woman with dementia
Anchorage police are asking for help tracking down a woman with dementia-related issues who went missing Wednesday morning. It was around 9:45 when APD got a call about 68-year-old Ivonne Drake disappearing from her home on Middlerock Road in the Stuckagain Heights area. In addition to dementia, police say they were alerted of recent comments made by Drake about hurting herself. She’s believed to have wandered off – possibly for a walk in the woods, but it’s possible someone picked her up in a vehicle. Drake’s described as a white woman standing 5’4″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, with graying blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket and blue sweatpants. Anyone with information is asked to call 311.