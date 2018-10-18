Anchorage police release name of pedestrian struck, killed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A pedestrian struck and killed on a busy Anchorage street was a man from an interior Alaska village.

Anchorage police say 58-year-old Steven Whitley of Holy Cross died Tuesday night.

Whitley shortly after 8 p.m. was walking on C Street between Tudor and International Airport roads.

Police say he was not in a crosswalk as he stepped into oncoming traffic. A sport utility vehicle headed north struck Whitely.

The driver attempted life-saving measures. Medics declared Whitely dead at the scene.

