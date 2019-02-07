Anchorage police release name of woman found dead in vehicle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have released the name of a woman found shot in a vehicle.

Police say 30-year-old Salisa Loucks was found shortly after 11 p.m. Monday inside a Jeep sport utility vehicle. She had been shot in the upper body.

The SUV was in an alley in the 200 block of East 12th Avenue near Cordova Avenue.

Detectives say the shooting was drug-related.

Police on Tuesday asked the public for information connected to the case, including surveillance video recorded in the area.