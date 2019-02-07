Anchorage police say double shooting was homicide, suicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say the weekend deaths of two people by gunshot were an apparent homicide and suicide.

Police on Wednesday identified the man who died as 61-year-old Danny Smalley. The woman killed was his wife, 46-year-old Brenda Smalley.

Police detectives concluded that Danny Smalley shot Brenda Smalley and then himself.

Police at about 2 a.m. Sunday responded to a call of shots fired at a home on east Sixth Avenue. Four adult family members were in the home.

Police found Danny Smalley and Brenda Smalley inside a bathroom. Both had been shot in the upper body.