Anchorage police: Shots fired at officer, training center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Police in Alaska’s largest city are looking for a person who fired multiple shots at a parked officer and the department’s training center.

Anchorage police say no one was injured Sunday evening when someone in a vehicle shot at the training center and the male officer, who was sitting in his patrol vehicle in the facility’s parking lot.

Spokesman MJ Thim says the officer heard the shots but did not see who the shooter was. The car was not hit.

Police say a white Subaru SUV driven by an older white man pulled into the parking lot immediately afterward. Thim says the man is considered a witness and police want to make contact with him.

Thim says police are reviewing surveillance footage and working on obtaining video from nearby businesses.