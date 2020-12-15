Anchorage virus assistance application window set to close
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The window is expected to close soon for hospitality businesses in Anchorage seeking coronavirus relief funding and officials have encouraged additional application submissions before a weekend deadline. Alaska’s News Source reports that the grant program for Anchorage hospitality industry business without liquor licenses has not been filled and new applicants face a deadline of midnight Sunday . The application period for a basic-needs voucher program is also set to close Sunday. Applicants who are accepted to the needs program are expected to receive gift cards for items including groceries, medicine and gas. Applications can be accessed through the municipality’s online coronavirus dashboard.