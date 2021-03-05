Anchorage will lift capacity limits on many businesses
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage will lift its coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on many businesses and ease other gathering limits imposed in the name of public health safety under a new emergency order set to take effect on Monday. City officials announced the changes on Thursday. Retailers, bars, restaurants and other businesses will have their capacity restrictions eliminated. But the businesses must operate in a way that allows consumers to stay six feet apart from others who are not members of their households. People out and about on the streets must still wear masks and stay at least six feet away from people not from their households. Indoor and outdoor gathering capacity limits will be increased.