Andre Braugher Passes Away At 61

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ star, Andre Braugher, has sadly passed away Monday December 11 at 61 following a brief illness.

From the HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET pilot. Our first real look at the mercurial Frank Pembleton, played so magnificently by Andre Braugher. May he rest in peace. I’ll likely be posting more of his standout scenes from Homicide in the coming days. He’s a legend. pic.twitter.com/RY2WqIcX67 — Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) December 13, 2023

Braugher is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson and three sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley.

MORE HERE