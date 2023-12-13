KWHL KWHL Logo

Andre Braugher Passes Away At 61

December 13, 2023 6:09AM AKST
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ star, Andre Braugher, has sadly passed away Monday December 11 at 61 following a brief illness.

 

Braugher is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson and three sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley.

MORE HERE

