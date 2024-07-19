Angelina Jolie Wants To “End The Fighting” With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is asking Brad Pitt to drop his lawsuit against her and ‘end the fighting’ so their family can move ‘toward healing.’

Pitt says Jolie went against a verbal agreement when she sold her half of their winery, Château Miraval, for $67 million in October 2021. Jolie’s side has said she refused to let him buy her out of the business because she didn’t want to sign his NDA as part of the deal.

Now she wanted Pitt to turn overall third-party communications in the wake of the 2016 plane ride that lead to their divorce. but Pitt’s lawyers say that’s a “sensationalist fishing expedition,” asking the judge to deny it. If he doesn’t drop the suit, she will press on to prove his allegations wrong. ‘

MORE HERE