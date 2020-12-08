Anglers protest proposed limits in Alaska’s Cook Inlet
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A state proposal to limit commercial salmon fishing in Alaska’s Cook Inlet has elicited opposition among many anglers. The Anchorage Daily News reported that the proposal and two other options are under consideration by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council. The agency oversees fishing in most federal waters off Alaska. Numerous people contributing comments opposed the state’s proposal, which would close an area where the Cook Inlet driftnet fleet typically lands about half its catch. Opponents say the proposal could have devastating economic consequences and force seafood processors and possibly hundreds of commercial fishing operations out of business.