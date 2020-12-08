      Weather Alert

Anglers protest proposed limits in Alaska’s Cook Inlet

Dec 8, 2020 @ 5:55am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A state proposal to limit commercial salmon fishing in Alaska’s Cook Inlet has elicited opposition among many anglers. The Anchorage Daily News reported that the proposal and two other options are under consideration by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council. The agency oversees fishing in most federal waters off Alaska. Numerous people contributing comments opposed the state’s proposal, which would close an area where the Cook Inlet driftnet fleet typically lands about half its catch. Opponents say the proposal could have devastating economic consequences and force seafood processors and possibly hundreds of commercial fishing operations out of business.

 

#Trending
Spend the Evening Watching an Alice in Chains Tribute
The Secret Behind KITT from Knight Rider
4 people thought missing in Haines landslide found safe
House Votes To Decriminalize Marijuana Federally
Monk Covers Metallica