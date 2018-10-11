Aniak residents say new airport beacon is causing problems

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Residents of a small village in western Alaska say a recently installed beacon at the airport is shining into homes and keeping them up at night.

KYUK-AM reports the state installed the new beacon at the Aniak Airport during the summer as part of a runway construction project needed to meet federal aviation requirements.

Residents say they were never notified about the beacon and are working on putting together a petition.

Aniak City Manager Kevin Toothacker says he is planning to meet with the company tasked with the construction project to find a solution.

He says it’s too expensive to move the beacon and moving it would just cause it to shine into other homes. He says other options could include softening the light or changing its angle.

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org

The post Aniak residents say new airport beacon is causing problems appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Air Force F-22 Raptor makes emergency landing in Alaska Groups plan new lawsuit over Fairbanks-area air pollution Recordings released of officers shooting Alaska Native man Murkowski on Trump: I know Alaska ‘better than he does’ Troopers release name of teen injured in motorcycle crash Alaska court: Borough prayer policy violates constitution
Comments