Frankie Floridia works for Strong Island Animal Rescue and he ended putting in some overtime to rescue a kitten from what seemed like an impossible location. This kitten was 30 feet down a storm drain with a 5000-pound concrete slab on top of it. Police and other rescue personnel used the Jaws of Life and 6500s Bobcat to finally get to the kitten after 10 hours.

What an elaborate operation!