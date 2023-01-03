Anita Pointer Passes Away At 74

Anita Pointer passed away at her home Saturday at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer. You know her as a member of the Pointer Sisters from the 70’s and 80’s.

The group started with four Pointer Sisters — Anita, Ruth, Bonnie and June — and became a trio when Bonnie left to pursue a solo career in 1977. Anita sang lead on all three of the group’s Top 40 hits in its original incarnation, including the breakout hit, “Yes We Can Can,” from its debut album, “The Pointer Sisters” (1973). It reached No. 11 on the charts that year.

