Another “Smurf” Movie With This Singer As Smurfette

April 28, 2023 6:11AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Rihanna will voice Smurfette and write and perform new music for an upcoming Smurfs animated movie from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies  She was at CinemaCon Thursday joking, “I tried to get the Papa Smurf role, but it didn’t work out.”

She’s also going to wear the executive producer hat on the movie. Not much is known about the plot other than it with tackle the central question, “What is a Smurf?”…and is expected in theaters February 14th, 2025.

Rihanna’s acting resume also includes voicing the lead character in 2015 DreamWorks animated film Home, as well as acting in live-action movies Battleship, Ocean’s 8, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

