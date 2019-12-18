APD seeking information about missing woman
Police in Anchorage are asking for information about a missing woman. A family member told police they’d not been in contact with 38-year-old Melissa Foxglove since August. Police say others were in communication with her after that, but there’s concern for her well-being after she missed a family gathering. Foxglove is believed to still be in Anchorage, possibly living homeless in the Mountain View area. She stands 5’5” tall, weighs 159 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. APD also notes she has two prominent tattoos: one on her right forearm that says “XAADAA” and a ruler on her left middle finger. Anyone with information about her is asked to call police at 311.
