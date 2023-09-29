KWHL KWHL Logo

Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Ethan Slater Spotted At Disney World

September 29, 2023 7:26AM AKDT
TMZ snapped pics of Ariana Grande and her “Wicked” co-star/boyfriend Ethan Slater strolling with friends at the “happiest place on Earth”!

According to a source who told People: “They went with a big group of friends as well her mom and brother.” The insider added they are “really happy and really good for each other.” “All of her friends love him.”  Scandal has kind of surrounded the relationship because of the timeline when they started seeing each other. A close family friend contends they didn’t start their romance until both were separated from their spouses (both are now going through divorces). But their divorces weren’t announced until after the romance was made public.  They “are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved.”

