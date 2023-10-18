KWHL KWHL Logo

Ariana Grande Back In The Studio Recording Music

October 18, 2023 7:26AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Ariana Grande had a plan to wrap up filming Wicked before switching gears back to new music, but that changed when the SAG/AFTRA strike happened. Sources told Page Six that Grande has been working with producer Max Martin to record the follow-up to her 2020 record Positions in New York.

Before you get too excited, just because she’s recording doesn’t mean any new songs will be on the radio soon. She’s going to wait to concentrate on music until well after Wicked is in theaters. She has some pressure to follow the success of her last album, Positions, from which the title track hit No. 1. That extended her streak as the artist with the most No. 1 debuts in pop history.

Recently Played

Why Dont You Get A Job?Offspring
4:11pm
SkeletonsPop Evil
4:08pm
Last Resort (reimagined)Falling In Reverse
4:03pm
Freak Like MeHalestorm
3:59pm
BoomP.o.d.
3:56pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Andrew Seidler of Anchorage Wins $2000 with The Cash Grab
2

Alaskans get a $1,312 oil dividend check this year. The political cost of the benefit is high
3

Alaska fishermen will be allowed to harvest lucrative red king crab in the Bering Sea
4

Ed Sheeran Explains The Gravesite In His Backyard
5

SAG/AFTRA Walks Away From Talks With Studios