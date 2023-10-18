Ariana Grande Back In The Studio Recording Music

Ariana Grande had a plan to wrap up filming Wicked before switching gears back to new music, but that changed when the SAG/AFTRA strike happened. Sources told Page Six that Grande has been working with producer Max Martin to record the follow-up to her 2020 record Positions in New York.

Before you get too excited, just because she’s recording doesn’t mean any new songs will be on the radio soon. She’s going to wait to concentrate on music until well after Wicked is in theaters. She has some pressure to follow the success of her last album, Positions, from which the title track hit No. 1. That extended her streak as the artist with the most No. 1 debuts in pop history.