Ariana Grande Claps Back At “Hateful Messages” Over Her New Album

Ariana Grande used Instagram over the weekend to respond to the “hateful messages” being sent to “people in my life” following the release of her new album, Eternal Sunshine. She asked fans to stop the hate, saying they were “absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage”.

Grande emphasized that her album’s painful moments were balanced by “deep, sincere love,” saying: “If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you.”

The set of songs deals with Grande’s divorce from Dalton Gomez and her subsequent relationship with co-star Ethan Slater. It is already Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far. Grande’s grandmother, Marjorie “Nonna” Grande, has also become the oldest person to chart on Spotify (her vocals appear briefly on a track.)

Over the weekend, Ariana was the musical guest on “SNL” and channeled Glinda with her “Wicked” co-star, Cynthia Erivo, at the Oscars.