Ariana Grande Confirms New Music in 2024

December 28, 2023 9:33AM AKST
INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: Ariana Grande performs with Kygo onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Ariana Grande has announced that she will be releasing a new album in 2024! Ariana confirmed the news with a series of social media posts, including photos and videos from the studio.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Grande also sent a care package to her fans, featuring a photo of her red-tinted lips and a handwritten note that said “See you next year.”

In addition to her music career, Grande has been busy with her role in the upcoming film adaptation of “Wicked” and recently signed with a new management firm.

