Ariana Grande Finalizes Divorce

October 9, 2023 6:07AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Ariana Grande is walking away from her marriage to Dalton Gomez with “no hard feelings”. She settled her divorce paying Gomez a tax-free $1,250,000 in lieu of spousal support. He’ll also get half when they sell their home in Los Angeles, and she will pay up to $25,000 of his attorney fees.

“There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton, and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another,” according to a source talking to TMZ. Grande and Gomez were married for two years and filed for divorce a month ago, though she listed the date of separation as February 20th. She just moved in with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who also recently divorced his wife.

