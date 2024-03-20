KWHL KWHL Logo

Ariana Grande Officially Divorced, Passes Taylor Swift As Woman With Most #1 Song Debuts

March 20, 2024
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez finalized their divorce after nearly three years of marriage. They separated over a year ago and had no children or prenuptial agreement. They actually agreed on terms back in October, which included Grande making a one-time payment of $1,250,000 to Gomez, giving him half of the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home, and covering up to $25,000 in his attorneys’ fees.

On the professional front, Ari got another number one song debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” from Eternal Sunshine. That’s her seventh song to come in at the top spot, pushing her past Swift and every other female artist in history.

