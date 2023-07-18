KWHL KWHL Logo

Ariana Grande Separates From Husband

July 18, 2023 6:31AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

It was May 15, 2021 when we were all fawning over the little details of Ariana Grande’s marriage to Dalton Gomez. According to People, that love story is coming to a close after just over 2 years of marriage.

 

People’s source confirms,

The Positions artist, 30, and the luxury real estate agent, 27, separated earlier this year and “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship

TMZ pointed out over the weekend that Ari was photographed at Wimbledon without her wedding ring.

