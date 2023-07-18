Ariana Grande Separates From Husband
It was May 15, 2021 when we were all fawning over the little details of Ariana Grande’s marriage to Dalton Gomez. According to People, that love story is coming to a close after just over 2 years of marriage.
People’s source confirms,
The Positions artist, 30, and the luxury real estate agent, 27, separated earlier this year and “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship
TMZ pointed out over the weekend that Ari was photographed at Wimbledon without her wedding ring.
We’re told a few months back the 2 tried a reconciliation, but it failed https://t.co/8dSDlaJXIW pic.twitter.com/v2SAIc0KoT
— TMZ (@TMZ) July 17, 2023