Ariana Grande’s Grandmother Sets A Billboard Chart Record

March 19, 2024 7:18AM AKDT
Ariana Grande’s “Nonna”, grandmother Marjorie, just set a new record on the Billboard Hot 100. She is now the oldest artist ever to have appeared on the Billboard Hot 100, dating back to 1958. Nonna is 98.

Ariana had recorded her grandmother on her phone, giving relationship advice, then used that audio in the song “Ordinary Things,” which debuted at number 55 on the chart.

Grande got her ninth career number one on the Billboard Hot 100 as her latest single “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” debuts in the top spot. Both tracks are on Grande’s new album Eternal Sunshine, also reached No. 1 with the best first week of any album so far this year. 

