      Weather Alert

Arkansas AG sues TV pastor over virus treatment claims

Jun 16, 2020 @ 6:15pm

By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ attorney general has sued Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker over his promotion of a product falsely touted as a cure for the illness caused by the coronavirus. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed the lawsuit in Arkansas against Bakker and Morningside Church Productions. It comes three months after the state of Missouri filed a similar lawsuit. The lawsuit says 385 Arkansans purchased approximately $60,524 worth of colloidal silver, a product often sold on the internet as a dietary supplement. The liquid solution has often been falsely peddled as a miracle solution to boost the immune system and cure diseases.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams