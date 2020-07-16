      Weather Alert

Arkansas to require face masks to combat coronavirus surge

Jul 16, 2020 @ 11:02am

By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has issued an order requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The Republican governor issued the order Thursday after weeks of resisting such a requirement. His decision, which takes effect Monday, follows growing support from business and health leaders and comes a day after Bentonville-based Walmart said it would require customers to wear masks in all of its U.S. stores. Hutchinson had resisted calls for a mask mandate but allowed cities to require them. COVID-19 cases have surged in Arkansas since the state aggressively began lifting restrictions in May to reopen its economy.

