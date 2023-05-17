Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Who Halted The Sequel To “Twins”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is clearly not happy a sequel to his 1988 movie with Danny DeVito, “Twins” got nixed and he’s spilling the tea as to why. Schwarzenegger points the finger at Jason Reitman, son of director Ivan Reitman. “Jason Reitman f–ked it up! Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father died,” “I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing. When his father passed away, Jason says, ‘I never liked the idea’ and put a hold on it,” Schwarzenegger explained.

The original 1988 film centered around Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito as long-lost twins, and was directed by Ivan Reitman. After years of talk, they came up with the idea for Triplets in 2012 adding in Eddie Murphy as the triplet.