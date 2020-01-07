Arrest warrants issued for suspects in Kodiak home assault
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A judge has issued arrest warrants for two Kodiak residents suspected of assaulting a man in his home. Troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding 37-year-old Benjamin Bodi and 39-year-old Summer Suydam. Both are charged with assault and robbery and Bodi is charged with attempted murder. Troopers say a Kodiak man returned to his home Dec. 31 and saw the door was pried open. He went inside and was confronted by two people in masks. One person hit him with the butt of a rifle, and during a struggle, the rifle fired. Troopers believe Bodi and Suydam are in Anchorage.
