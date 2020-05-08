      Weather Alert

Arrests made in shooting death of black man after outcry

May 7, 2020 @ 6:16pm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A white father and son accused of fatally shooting a black man who was running in their Georgia neighborhood have been taken into custody and charged with murder. The arrests Thursday came after the release of a video of the February incident sparked national outcry. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael were arrested and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail. Twenty-five-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick. His mother believes he was out for a jog. The men who pursued him in a pickup truck told police they thought Arbery was a burglar.

