KWHL KWHL Logo

Artistic Swimming Is Fascinating The Internet

August 9, 2024 8:21AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Team USA’s amazing artistic swimming routine has taken the Internet by storm!  They have worked on perfecting the routine for three years, and stunned audience with the Moonwalking upside down! It earned them the silver medal, the first for the US in 20 years!

 

Many note the flawless hair and waterproof makeup too! There is MUCH that goes into that too!

MORE HERE

Recently Played

Youth Of The NationP.O.D.
4:31pm
Shoot To ThrillAc/Dc
4:19pm
All My Life (Ft. Jelly Roll)Falling In Reverse
4:16pm
The Down TownDays Of The New
4:12pm
No One KnowsQueens Of The Stone Age
4:07pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Lisa Kudrow Gives Fun Backstory To The “Friends” Opener In The Fountain
2

Shawn Mendes Announces Next Album For October 2024
3

Carrie Underwood Is Coming Back To “American Idol” As A Judge
4

Snoop Dogg Swims With Olympic Great Michael Phelps
5

This Might Be The Most Iconic Picture From The Olympics