As Biden seeks a turn on environment, Trump rules to linger
By JOHN FLESHER and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press
Longtime safeguards for U.S. bird populations that were stripped away by the Trump administration are among more than 100 business-friendly rules getting a second look under President Joe Biden. North American bird populations have dropped by some 3 billion since 1970 and wildlife advocates say it’s urgent for Biden to resume prosecutions of companies that don’t prevent bird deaths. Yet reversing Trump’s actions is likely to take years and would continue a decades-old, back-and-forth on environmental regulations between Democratic and Republican administrations. Business groups lobbied for Trump’s deregulatory approach. Courts offer another avenue for dismantling Trump policies, but appointment of scores of conservative judges presents its own challenges.