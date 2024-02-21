Ashley Simpson Reflects On Her “SNL” Lip Syncing Controversy 20 Years Ago

If you ever wanted to hear the backstory as to why Ashley Simpson went on “SNL” and failed at lip-syncing when her backing track started wrong, here you go!

She told the story about what led to that moment on Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen’s podcast, “Broad Ideas”. She woke up that day and couldn’t speak due to vocal nodules. So her management came up with this backup idea to still do the appearance despite her band not rehearsing the performance that way. It ended up in disaster and the moment has plagued her career ever since.

She says looking back she would have said no to doing the show, but as a 20-year-old at the time, she felt like she couldn’t say that.