KWHL KWHL Logo

Ashley Simpson Reflects On Her “SNL” Lip Syncing Controversy 20 Years Ago

February 21, 2024 7:05AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

If you ever wanted to hear the backstory as to why Ashley Simpson went on “SNL” and failed at lip-syncing when her backing track started wrong, here you go!

She told the story about what led to that moment on Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen’s podcast, “Broad Ideas”. She woke up that day and couldn’t speak due to vocal nodules. So her management came up with this backup idea to still do the appearance despite her band not rehearsing the performance that way. It ended up in disaster and the moment has plagued her career ever since.

She says looking back she would have said no to doing the show, but as a 20-year-old at the time, she felt like she couldn’t say that.

Recently Played

TruthGodsmack
5:42pm
SanteriaSublime
5:38pm
Best Of YouFoo Fighters
5:34pm
You Could Be MineGuns N Roses
5:21pm
Legends Never DieBad Wolves
5:18pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Brittany Mahomes Models For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
2

Alaska woman gets 99 years for orchestrating catfished murder-for-hire plot in friend’s death
3

Iron Dog Updates 2024
4

Two High Schoolers Get College Cornhole Scholarships
5

New Dunkin’ Commercial With Ben Affleck and Jack Harlow