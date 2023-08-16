KWHL KWHL Logo

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Offer Up Their Beach House On Airbnb

August 16, 2023 7:03AM AKDT
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are offering a one-night stay at their beach house in Santa Barbara on Airbnb.  They even promise to, quote, “be there to greet you upon arrival.” Full transparency, looks like Ashton sprung this on Mila and she may not be 100% onboard with the idea LOLOLOL…

It’s a two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode featuring a living room, dining room and full kitchen. There’s a spacious patio with a massive hot tub, and is located “steps from the beach” offering a “panoramic” view of the Santa Ynez Mountains. They promise to greet you when you get there! Booking opens at 1pm ET  (today) August 16 for a one-night stay for up to four guests on Saturday, August 19. So pack your bags if you are picked…you’re flying out Saturday!

 

