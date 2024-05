Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made a rare public family outing to watch a WNBA game in Los Angeles. Mom and Dad scored some cool points with 9-year-old Wyatt and 7-year-old Dimitri, with dad even getting a mid-game hi-five from Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who got her first win as a pro. Afterwards, they got pics with Clark!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Pkbqucbkvo