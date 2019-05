HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Actor Peter Mayhew attends the World Premiere of ?Star Wars: The Force Awakens? at the Dolby, El Capitan, and TCL Theatres on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Last week with the passing of Peter Mayhew this big blue marble lost it’s one true Chewbacca. But the mourning of his passing is being felt in outer space. On the International Space Station astronauts printed his photo on what can be assumed is a very expensive space-copier to pay tribute to the actor.

