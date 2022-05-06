      Weather Alert

At Least 8 Killed In Explosion At Cuban Hotel

May 6, 2022 @ 9:22am

HAVANA (AP) – A powerful explosion has badly damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital and officials report at least eight people have died.

The office of Cuba’s president says in a tweet that Friday’s blast at the five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana apparently was due to a gas leak.

It says search and rescue efforts were underway for people possible trapped.

Photos show much of the outer wall blown away at the 96-room hotel, with clouds of dust billowing into the sky.

The website Cubadebate reported that a school next door had been evacuated.

#Trending
Dave Chappelle Tackled on Stage at Hollywood Bowl
Alaska Nazi prison gang members convicted in grisly death
Special Grand Jury Selected For Probe Into Former President Trump’s Election Actions In Georgia
NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins Suspended 6 Games For Violating PED Policy
Alaska House passes bill to suspend motor fuels taxes
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On