Aubrey Plaza has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She will star in the “Wanda Vision” spinoff “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” for Disney+.

Details about her role are being kept under wraps.

But Deadline is guessing she will be a villain opposite Hahn and Locke.

The show will reportedly drop on Disney+ next year.

What kind of role do you hope Aubrey will play?