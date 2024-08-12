KWHL KWHL Logo

Aussie Breakdancer Raygun And More Of The Best Viral Olympic Moments

August 12, 2024 8:39AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

It has been an incredible two weeks of Olympic action in Paris with many memeable and memorable viral moments!

 

Australian breakdancer, Dr. Rachel “Raygun” Gunn got the Internet talking with her performance and score of zero…something their team boss was disappointed in. She’s a 36-year-old university lecturer with a PhD in cultural studies.

She was living her best life with her team at the closing ceremonies!

 

What was your favorite moment of the games?

